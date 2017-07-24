Eddie Vedder to help honor David Letterman at Mark Twain Prize ceremony; duets with Roger Waters in Chicago

By Music News Group

Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty ImagesDavid Letterman will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this fall, and none other than Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will be on hand to celebrate the late-night legend.

Vedder and Letterman have a history of honoring each other — Vedder performed Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” during Letterman’s final week as host on CBS’ The Late Show, and Letterman inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin and Bill Murray will also help pay tribute to Letterman during the ceremony, which will be held October 22 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. It’ll air on PBS on November 20.

In other Eddie Vedder news, the musician joined Roger Waters during his concert in Chicago Sunday night for a performance of Pink Floyd‘s “Comfortably Numb.” You can watch fan-recorded footage of the collaboration now on YouTube.

