Ed Sheeran talks bike accident, substance abuse issues on "The Jonathan Ross Show"

Greg WilliamsThis Saturday night on the British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show, Ed Sheeran tells all — about the bike accident that forced him to cancel some shows, and his struggles with substance abuse.

Ed tells Ross that when he got into the accident — which happened when he tried to go down a steep hill on a borrowed bike — he didn’t realize how badly he’d been hurt.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib,” he says. “The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

Ed, who calls himself “a very clumsy person,” notes this is the first time he’s ever had to cancel shows due to an injury.

“I do a one-man show, so me not having my arms is half of the show,” he explains. “I tried to say ‘I’ll carry on doing the shows,’ but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play again.”

The singer also reveals that he had a hard time adjusting to fame, and as a result, he says, “All the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them…mostly substance abuse.”

Ed’s friends eventually staged an intervention.

“It just started gradually happening and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down,'” he recalls. “It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call.”

