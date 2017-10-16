Ed Sheeran injured in bike accident, says upcoming shows may be impacted

By Andrea Dresdale

Greg WilliamsLooks like Ed Sheeran is on the DL.

He posted a photo of himself on Instagram with one arm in a cast and the other in a sling. He wrote, “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

Ed was due to resume his world tour in Taipei next week and has 14 more dates scheduled for this year, including shows in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

