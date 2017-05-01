Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars & more performing at the "Billboard" Music Awards

By Music News Group

Greg WilliamsThe Billboard Music Awards just announced its first round of performers.

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Lorde are among those who will be taking the stage this year. Also on the list — which was revealed on the official BBMAs Instagram page — are Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Drake, Imagine Dragons, Nicki Minaj and country duo Florida Georgia Line.

The Billboard Music Awards air May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the nominees with 22 nominations each.

