Ed Sheeran Back at #1, Taylor Swift at #3

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBuddies Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are both in their favorite place: on top of the charts.

Ed’s returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit “Shape of You,” which initially debuted in the top spot in January. Thanks to the release of the song’s official video, it’s now regained momentum and is spending a second week on top. “Shape of You” is from Ed’s upcoming album ÷ (Divide), due March 3.

Ed also just announced that he’ll be performing at this year’s Brit Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. In the same tweet, he showed off his new custom emoji, which is — of course — a red-haired guy wearing glasses.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s duet with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” has now climbed to #3 on the Hot 100. It’s also benefiting from the release of the official video. The song is the lead single from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack; the album and the movie both arrive on Friday.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is now tied for the title of “highest-charting song from a Fifty Shades movie” — Ellie Goulding‘s “Love Me Like You Do” and The Weeknd‘s “Earned It,” both from the first movie, reached that spot in 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.