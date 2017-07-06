Eagles of Death Metal featured on Kesha's new album

By Music News Group

Credit: Chapman BaehlerEagles of Death Metal will appear on Rainbow, the forthcoming new album from pop star Kesha. The band is featured on two songs on the album: one called “Let ‘Em Talk,” and another titled “Boogie Feet.”

Rainbow will be released August 11. It’s Kesha’s first album in five years, and first since the pop singer’s legal battle began with her former producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of being physically, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her. Luke denies all the allegations.

Eagles of Death Metal will play a batch of headlining dates this summer, and they’ll hit the road with Mastodon in the fall.

