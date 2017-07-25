Eagles and Doobie Brothers to perform at newly announced Classic Northwest concert in Seattle

By Music News Group

Courtesy of The ClassicThe Classic East, the second in a series of star-studded concert events known as The Classic, takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. Now, a third installment in the series, a single-day event called The Classic Northwest, has been confirmed for Saturday, September 30, at Safeco Field in Seattle.

The Classic Northwest’s lineup features The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers, two of the three bands that will perform this Saturday at The Classic East concert and also played together at first day of The Classic West event held July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the newly announced concert go on sale Saturday, August 5, at 10 a.m. PT.

As previously reported, the bills for The Classic West and The Classic East festivals both feature The Eagles, The Doobies and Steely Dan on the first day, and Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire on the second.

The Classic concerts are The Eagles’ first shows since the January 2016 death of founding singer/guitarist Glenn Frey. Rounding out the band’s lineup in Frey’s place at these events are Glenn’s son, Deacon, and country star Vince Gill.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News