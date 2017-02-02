Drake Offers London Fans a Free Show After Travis Scott Falls in Hole During Concert

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesDuring a performance of his song “Goosebumps” at Drake’s Wednesday night Boy Meets World London concert, Travis Scott unfortunately fell into a hole on stage.

However, the rapper refused to let the disastrous moment ruin the experience for fans, as he got back up to continue the show.

“F****** ALMIGHTY LITNESS LEGIT. BEST TIME EVER.. EVEN FELL IN A BLACK HOLE AND I LOVED IT. #morelife,” he wrote on Instagram.

Drake also wanted concertgoers to walk away satisfied following Travis’ spill, giving them all a refund. In a Twitter clip captured by DJ Akademiks, Drake says, “I’m doing this s*** for free tonight. I don’t give a f***,” later adding, “London, England, I love you, I hope your enjoyed free show.”

A giant, revolving globe was supposed to pop up during Drake’s set, but did not appear, due to Travis’ fall into the onstage hole where the globe was being kept.

