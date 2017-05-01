Drake, Nicki Minaj and John Legend set to perform at this year's "Billboard" Music Awards

By Music News Group

Dan MartensenThe first round of performers for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards has finally been revealed.

According to the official BBMAs Instagram account, Drake and fellow Cash Money artist Nicki Minaj will take the stage, along with “Ordinary People” singer John Legend.

Also included on the list is Bruno Mars, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, country duo Florida Georgia Line, Lorde, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, and Imagine Dragons, with more names to be released in the near future.

Drake and EDM duo The Chainsmokers lead the nominees with 22 nominations each.

The Billboard Music Awards air May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

