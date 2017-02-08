Drake Named Biggest Global Recording Artist of 2016

By Music News Group

Dan MartensenDrake is the number one global recording artists of 2016, according to the Intentional Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI.

While the rapper tops the list, Coldplay, Adele, Justin Bieber, Twenty One Pilots, Beyonce, Rihanna and The Weeknd all made the top 10. David Bowie and Prince, who both died last year, also made the ranking.

This list reflects an artist’s worldwide popularity across physical formats, downloads and streams.

Here is the IFPI’s ranking of the top 10 global recording artists of 2016:

1. Drake

2. David Bowie

3. Coldplay

4. Adele

5. Justin Bieber

6. Twenty One Pilots

7. Beyoncé

8. Rihanna

9. Prince

10. The Weeknd

