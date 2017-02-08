Drake Is the World's Best-Selling Artist of 2016

By Music News Group

Dan MartensenPartly due to the success of his chart-topping fourth album, Views, Drake is the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2016, according to the International Federation of Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

The organization honored the rapper with its Global Recording Artist of the Year award, which is determined by an artist’s global success across both physical and digital formats.

Views achieved a number of milestones after its debut last year, including sales of more four million equivalent album units — which includes sales and equivalent streams — including one million during the album’s the first week of its release.

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Prince and The Weeknd were also recognized among last year’s ten most popular global artists: Bey came in at #7 on the list, with RiRi at #8, Prince at #9 and The Weeknd rounding out the tally at #10.

