Drake gets new tattoo....of Lil Wayne?

It appears that Young Money label mates Drake and Lil Wayne are now bonded for life, in a different way.

Fans noticed a recent Instagram picture of Drizzy sporting a brand-new tattoo of Weezy’s likeness on his left arm.

The “Gyalchester” artist also posted another photo of Lil Wayne on Instagram, with the simple caption, “King.”

Lil Wayne signed Drake to Young Money in 2009, which helped propel the latter’s rap career and became the start of the duo’s friendship and work relationship. Their latest collaboration is their featured vocals on Nicki Minaj‘s “No Frauds.”

