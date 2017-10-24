Drake celebrates 31st birthday with the stars in Hollywood

By Music News Group

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaDrake turns 31 years old Tuesday, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash in Hollywood.

Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland, G-Eazy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lamar Odom, and Olympic champion Usain Bolt were among the celebrities joining him at the Poppy nightclub Monday, E! Online reports.

In honor of the Champagne Papi, the name of the venue was changed for one night to Papi.

The party had a sports and Bar Mitzvah theme, reports E! Online, including a marching band. Videos and photos of Drake appeared on monitors throughout the club, and guests enjoyed pizza, ice cream, and 31 bottles of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rose.

By the end of the event, Drake was behind the bar, serving as bartender. Before heading to the party, the Canadian rapper enjoyed dinner at another hot nightspot, Catch LA.

