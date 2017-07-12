Dr. Dre apologizes for 1991 assault on journalist Dee Barnes

By Music News Group

Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesIn the new HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, Dr. Dre is owning up his 1991 assault on journalist Dee Barnes, saying he’s “sorry for it,” and admitting that there was “absolutely no excuse for it.”

In Monday’s episode of the four-part documentary, Dre acknowledges the incident and explains how it took place during a rough time in his life: His brother had died, and his bandmate Ice Cube had left N.W.A.

“This was a very low point in my life,” Dre says in the doc. “I’ve done a lot of stupid s*** in my life.”

“A lot of things I wish I could go and take back. I’ve experienced abuse. I’ve watched my mother get abused. So there’s absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated that way.“

Dre then references the incident with Barnes – who is also featured in the doc – and apologizes for the way he treated her.

According to Barnes, Dr. Dre had “picked her up” and beat her at an L.A. nightclub. The rapper later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, and Barnes reportedly sued him for $22 million, with the case being settled out of court.

The attack on Barnes was noticeably omitted from the 2015 N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

“Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f****** idiot,” he said. “He’s out of his f******* mind, and I was out of my f******* mind at the time. I f***** up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, and I apologize for it.”

Now, years later, Dr. Dre says the incident still haunts him.

“I have this dark cloud that follows me, and it’s going to be attached to me forever,” says the producer.

“It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

