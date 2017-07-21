Don Henley's 70th birthday concert this Saturday reportedly will feature Eagles members, Stevie Nicks

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchDon Henley turns 70 on Saturday, and the Eagles co-founder will celebrate his milestone birthday in a big way…with a star-studded concert at American Airlines Center in Dallas. While no official lineup announcement has been made, D magazine reports that among the well-known musicians who will join Henley at the show are his longtime Eagles band mates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit his “Leather and Lace” duet partner and ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks, and Scandal frontwoman Patty Smyth.

The event will feature performances of songs from throughout Don’s long music career, including many of his classic Eagles songs and solo hits. The concert is part of a three-day birthday celebration for Henley that also will include a storytelling event and a Q&A session scheduled for Sunday, July 23. Proceeds raised by the various events will benefit the Caddo Lake Institute, a nonprofit organization Henley founded in 1993 to help preserve the wetlands area near his hometown of Linden, Texas.

Henley and his late band mate Glenn Frey, of course, were the main songwriters and co-lead singers of the Eagles, one of the most successful rock bands of all time. After the group broke up in 1980, Don enjoyed continued multi-platinum success as a solo artist. The Eagles reunited in 1994 and have remained a popular touring act ever since. Henley was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1998.

Following his birthday celebration, Henley will play The Classic East festival with a re-formed Eagles lineup on July 29 in New York City. The show, a companion event to The Classic West concert that was held July 15 in Los Angles, also will feature Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.

