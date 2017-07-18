"Doing It to Country Songs" -- with cartoons: What Blake Shelton and the Oak Ridge Boys are up to

By Music News Group

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCOn Wednesday, you’ll be able to enter the animated world of Blake Shelton and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Just when you think the Oklahoma native couldn’t be any more unpredictable, he teases what appears to be an animated video for his next single, “Doing It to Country Songs.”

In the clip, Oaks’ bass Richard Sterban is a frog, lead singer Duane Allen doubles as a dog, tenor Joe Bonsall is a chipmunk, and the bearded baritone William Lee Golden is a possum. Our deer Blake Shelton, of course, is a buck.

The five country stars are all hanging out in a bar, in the symbolism-laden clip Blake shared on social media on Monday. Look for the full video on Wednesday.

And if you think the Oaks might be offended at their personification — never fear. Blake and the Oaks performed the tune on the CMT Awards in 2016 when his If I’m Honest album was new, and Doing It to Country Songs was also the name of his tour earlier this year.

