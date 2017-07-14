DMX posts $500,000 bail following Thursday arrest, released from jail

By Music News Group

Johnny Nunez/WireImageDMX has been released from jail after posting $500,000 bail.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, surrendered to law enforcement agents Thursday on tax evasion charges and was subsequently arrested.

As previously reported, Simmons faces federal charges of engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities from musical recordings and performances from 2002-2005.

Between 2010 – 2015, the entertainer made more than two million dollars, but did not file personal income tax returns.

Other allegations against Simmons claim that he went out of his way to evade taxes by setting up bank accounts in the names of others, paying personal expenses in cash and even refusing to appear on Celebrity Couples Therapy until he was re-issued a previously issued check, this time without taxes withheld.

Simmons is due back to federal court in Manhattan on Monday morning; he faces 14 counts related to tax fraud. Before then, he’s restricted to traveling only in New York City and the immediate surrounding area.

