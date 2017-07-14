DMX charged with tax evasion

By Music News Group

Matthew Eisman/Getty ImagesDMX faces federal charges of engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities.

The rapper, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, surrendered to law enforcement agents Thursday and will be presented Friday in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew J. Peck.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said: “For years, Earl Simmons, the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows. But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit ‘X Gon’ Give it to Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS.”

Among the allegations are charges that the rapper went out of his way to evade taxes by setting up bank accounts in the names of others, paying personal expenses in cash and even refusing to appear on Celebrity Couples Therapy until he was re-issued a previously issued check but this time without taxes withheld.

According to IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge James D. Robnett, charges against DMX include failure to file personal tax returns for several years and under-paying taxes.

