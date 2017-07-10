Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson join lineup of the 2017 Grammy Salute to Music Legends

By Music News Group

Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagicThe full lineup for this year’s Grammy Salute to Music Legends event has been announced and among the newly added performers are Dionne Warwick and Valerie Simpson of the legendary pop/soul songwriting duo Ashford and Simpson.

The gala, which celebrates the Recording Academy’s 2017 Special Merit Awards winners, takes place this Tuesday, July 11, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Among this year’s honorees will be the Academy’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients: Sly and the Family Stone frontman Sly Stone, The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone, Shirley Caesar, jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, and country legends Charley Pride and Jimmie Rodgers.

Other artists who have joined the event’s bill include founding Velvet Underground member John Cale, R&B singer Charlie Wilson, jazz-blues vocalist Catherine Russell and jazz pianist Stanley Cowell. The lineup also features previously announced performers Randy Newman, Dwight Yoakam, Andra Day and Kirk Franklin. Paul Shaffer will serve as the show’s musical director.

Besides acknowledging the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, the Grammy Salute to Music Legends also will celebrate the winners of the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award.

The show will be recorded and will air as an episode of the long-running PBS series Great Performances later this year.

