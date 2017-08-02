Dierks, Blake and Billy Ray are "On the Road Again" in new "Carpool Karaoke" trailer

By Music News Group

Courtesy Apple MusicApple Music’s new Carpool Karaoke series looks to be one wild ride.

Based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, the stand-alone episodes promise plenty of your favorite country stars. In fact, the series’ new trailer is set entirely to Willie Nelson‘s 1980 classic, “On the Road Again.”

In addition to Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow and pop and R&B music-makers like John Legend and Alicia Keys, Nashville’s music community is also taking to the road. In the trailer, Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow perform at legendary Music City honky tonk Tootsie’s, before climbing in the car to share some tunes.

Blake Shelton also takes a ride with comedian Chelsea Handler, while the majority of Billy Ray Cyrus‘s family — including Miley — sets out on a tune-filled excursion. You’ll even spot NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon in one clip.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres Tuesday, August 8, exclusively on Apple Music. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer on YouTube.

