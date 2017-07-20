Did Usher settle lawsuit with ex-lover after infecting her with an STD?

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred WatkinsUsher has found himself at the center of a scandal stemming from 2012.

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, that year, the singer allegedly infected a woman with the herpes virus after failing to tell her that he had disease, and she subsequently sued him.

The woman reportedly claimed that she was concerned about the singer’s sexual health at one point during their relationship, but Usher “continued to engage in unprotected sex” with her after convincing her that “an STD examination result was negative.”

But after waking up “feeling very sick,” she went to her doctor, who allegedly diagnosed her with herpes.

The woman then allegedly sued Usher, because California law dictates that “a person who knows or should know they are infected with genital herpes” must “avoid sexual contact with an uninfected person — or warn potential partners before sexual contact occurs.”

Usher allegedly settled the case by paying the woman, $1.1 million.

On Wednesday, Usher began to trend on social media once news of the 2012 scandal broke on Radar Online and he’s yet to respond.

However, Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster took to Instagram to let everyone know that the alleged lawsuit has “NOTHING” to do with her and that she’s apparently healthy as can be.

“I have been divorced 8 years… Some issues are not my business…” she wrote. “…ex husbands, ex friends, b****-maids, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns…I’m good and my health (Everywhere is great), well my right knee hurts and I need reading classes but otherwise I’m awesome and enjoying the sun.”

Usher and Tameka divorced in 2009. They share two sons: Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond.

Usher married Grace Miguel in 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News