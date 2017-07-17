Monday , 17 July 2017

Did Sam Smith just finish shooting a new video?

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Image Group LAFans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Sam Smith for a couple of years now, and it looks like he may be ready to deliver very soon.

Sam posted a series of photos on Twitter and Instagram labeled either “Filming – Day 1” and “Filming – Last Day.” In the photos, he tagged two people: James Barber, a director and photographer, and Luke Monaghan, a director. In fact, Monaghan shot the video for Sam’s Oscar-winning James Bond theme “Writing’s on the Wall.

All this would seem to indicate that Sam’s completed a new music video, perhaps for the first single from his long-awaited sophomore album. When it’s released, it’ll be the follow-up to Sam’s Grammy-winning debut, In the Lonely Hour.

Filming – Last Day x pic.twitter.com/BZShNjGY60

— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 14, 2017

Did Sam Smith just finish shooting a new video?

