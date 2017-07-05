Did JAY-Z accept plaque before "4:44" went platinum?

By Music News Group

Courtesy of TIDALJAY-Z‘s 13th studio album, 4:44, has been certified platinum, for sales of one million album equivalent units, in less than a week since its release.

However, the honor is currently looking a little suspect, as a picture of the rapper accepting his platinum plaque was seemingly taken before the studio project’s debut on June 30, says Variety.

4:44 is currently only available via stream and download from Tidal and Sprint.

The publication notes that Hova’s arrangement between the two for the disc appears “similar” to his 2013 deal with Samsung upon the release of Magna Carta: Holy Grail.

The company bought 1 million downloads and gave them away for free for Galaxy smartphone owners three days before the album was released to the rest of the public.

That act alone “instantly” pushed Magna Carta: Holy Grail to go platinum.

As previously reported, it used to be that albums had to be out for at least 30 days before they could be certified, but that rule changed in 2013 so that digital sales could count towards certification.

In addition, the Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies albums Gold and Platinum, has an explanation posted online for anyone wondering how JAY was able to score a platinum album that’s only available through streaming and downloads.

4:44′s platinum certification is JAY’s 13th platinum solo album, and to date, he now has more platinum albums than any other hip-hop artist in history.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

