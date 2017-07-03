Did Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" borrow from "No Scrubs"? TLC's Chilli says, "I don't hear it"

By Andrea Dresdale

Ron Davis/Getty ImagesNot long ago, the writers of TLC’s classic hit “No Scrubs” were added to the list of composers of Ed Sheeran’s #1 smash “Shape of You” — because many felt “No Scrubs” and “Shape of You” sounded a bit too close for comfort. Ironically, one person who doesn’t agree is TLC’s own Chilli, who tells ABC Radio, “I just don’t hear it!”

“I’m probably the only person who can’t hear it. I’m serious!” she laughs. “Ed should’ve called me first. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re good!’ ‘Cause I’ve listened to it over and over again…I don’t hear it!”

In case you don’t hear it either, the part of the song in question is where Ed sings, “Say, boy, let’s not talk too much/Grab on my waist and put that body on me.” That’s the part that people think sounds like, “No, I don’t want no scrubs/A scrub is a guy who can’t get no love from me.”

Chilli tells ABC Radio that the similarity is “microscopic” at best, but thinks it’s “cool” that Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle — who co-wrote “No Scrubs” along Kevin Briggs — got the credit.

“I’m just being honest…I love them as well…those are my girls,” she says. “But I just don’t hear it!”

Not only is Chilli not bothered by the alleged similarities, but she wants to collaborate with the British singer.

“I love him! I think he’s amazing and I would loooove to work with him,” she gushes to ABC Radio. “That’d be so awesome. TLC, Ed Sheeran…are you kiddin’ me?”

TLC hits the road Friday on their I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues tour, while Ed is currently touring the U.S. on his Divide tour. Maybe the two artists can hook up for an onstage mash-up?

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News