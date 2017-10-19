Did Beck inspire Pharrell's infamous giant hat?

By Music News Group

Capitol RecordsRemember when R&B and pop hitmaker Pharrell showed up to the 2014 Grammys wearing a giant brown hat, sending Twitter into a frenzy? It turns out that none other than Beck may be responsible.

Speaking with Billboard, Beck remembers when he was working on a since-shelved project with Pharrell, and says that the “Happy” singer was “very drawn to my hat.”

“I was wearing my hat a lot at the time,” Beck says, referring to the wide-brimmed hat he wore on the cover of his Grammy-winning album Morning Phase. “[Pharrell was] like, ‘Where did you get that?'”

When asked whether he thinks his hat inspired Pharrell’s infamous Grammy headwear, Beck isn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” Beck says. “I mean, his is way bigger.”

As for any future musical collaborations between the two, Beck says he’d eventually like to work with Pharrell again.

“I think at some point there will be an opening to try and ­finish some of that stuff,” says Beck. “We were just ­getting started.”

In the meantime, you can listen to Beck’s new album Colors, which is out now.

