Details About Britney Spears' Niece's Accident Are "Incorrect," Says Spokesperson

Steve Granitz/Wire ImageA spokesperson for the Spears family is telling fans not to believe everything they read when it comes to an alleged accident involving Maddie, the eight-year-old daughter of Britney Spears‘ little sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect,” the rep tells ABC News. “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

The alleged incident took place in Louisiana. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller confirmed to ABC News that there was an accident, saying that he’d been told the victim was taken to a hospital.

TMZ, which first reported the story, quotes sources claiming that during a hunting expedition, Maddie was on an ATV vehicle that flipped over into the water, and that she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Jamie Lynn, an actress and singer who starred in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 from 2005-2008, wasn’t with her daughter at the time of the accident, according to TMZ.

