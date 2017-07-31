Despite reports, The Strokes are not working on a new album

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIf you were getting your hopes up about The Strokes working on a new album with Rick Rubin, well, sorry to burst your bubble, but it’s not happening, at least not any time soon.

On Saturday, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. took took Twitter to clarify. “Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording,” he wrote. “We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all,” he added.

The story began circulating Friday when Hammond Jr.’s father, singer-songwriter Albert Hammond Sr., told an Australian newspaper that his son’s band was making an album with Rubin.

“Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time,” Albert Jr. tweeted.

The Strokes released a new EP called Future Present Past in 2016. The band’s most recent full-length album is 2013’s Comedown Machine.

