"Despacito" video is first on YouTube to top 3 billion views

By Music News Group

Universal Music Latino / Raymond Braun / SchoolBoy / Def Jam / UMLE / Republic RecordsThree billion and counting. On Friday, the video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s smash “Despacito” broke the YouTube record for most-viewed video, passing Charlie Puth and Whiz Khalifa‘s “See You Again” by reaching 2.994 billion views. And over the weekend the video blew straight through the three-billion-views barrier. It’s the first video ever on YouTube to top three billion views.

That number doesn’t even count the views for the audio-only YouTube video of the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, which has more than 474,000 views of its own.

“Breaking the record for most viewed video of all time on YouTube is truly incredible, not only for me but for Latin music and our culture,” Luis Fonsi said in a statement. “Everything that has happened in the last six months has exceeded all my expectations, and I’m just grateful that people have enjoyed it so much and continue to sing it, dance it and share it.”

