"Despacito" Sets Streaming Record

Universal Music Latino/Raymond Braun/SchoolBoy/Def Jam/UMLE/Republic RecordsAnother day, another record for “Despacito.” The Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber collaboration has just become the most-streamed song of all time.

Universal Music Group, the song’s label, says “Despacito” has been streamed more than 4.6 billion times across multiple platforms in the six months since its initial release. Mind you, those are the total, combined streams of both the original, exclusively Spanish-language version, and the remix featuring Justin Bieber.

This is also great news for Justin, by the way. The “Despacito” streams beat his own, personal record of 4.38 billion streams for his hit, “Sorry,” and its various remixes, according to UMG. However, it’s unknown whether the streams of the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin on their own exceed the streams for “Sorry.”

“Despacito” has just notched its 10th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 35th song ever to rack up at least 10 weeks at the top in the chart’s 59-year history. It’s also the longest-running #1 since Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You,” which spent 12 weeks atop the chart earlier this year.

However, “Despacito” needs to hang on for seven more weeks if it hopes to set the all-time record for most weeks at #1. The current record is held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day.” That one topped the chart for 16 weeks from 1995 to 1996.

