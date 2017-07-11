"Despacito" is #1 everywhere

Universal Music Latino / Raymond Braun / SchoolBoy / Def Jam / UMLE / Republic Records“Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, is #1 for a ninth week on the Billboard Hot 100, but it’s also #1 on a half-dozen other Billboard charts, too.

“Despacito” is #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for a 10th week, with an additional 129,000 downloads sold. Billboard reports that according to Nielsen Music, the remix of the song featuring Justin accounts for 78 percent of the song’s sales.

“Despacito” also is #1 on the Streaming Songs chart for a ninth week, the Songs of the Summer chart for a sixth week and the Hot Latin Songs chart for a 23rd week.

Meanwhile, the track hits #1 for the first time on the Radio Songs chart, which tracks radio airplay across all formats. It’s now the first mostly Spanish-language song — or any non-English song, for that matter — to top that chart since it was first introduced in 1990.

The song also has just hit #1 on the Pop Songs chart, and it’s the first mostly-Spanish track to top that chart as well.

Billboard also notes that “Despacito” is #1 on Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales and Radio Songs — and those are the three charts that make up the Hot 100. It’s the first song to top all three charts at the same time since Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” back in August.

