Depeche Mode Premieres "Where's the Revolution" Video; Letting Fans Run Facebook Page

By Music News Group

Columbia RecordsDepeche Mode has shared the music video for their new single, “Where’s the Revolution.”

The mostly black-and-white visual mixes a serious, Cold War-esque tone with a host of goofy images, such as a group of dancing soldiers and giant fake beards worn by Dave Gahan and company. You can watch the “Where’s the Revolution” video now on YouTube.

“Where’s the Revolution” is the lead single from Depeche Mode’s forthcoming 14th studio album Spirit, which will be released March 17.

In other Depeche Mode news, the synthpop pioneers will be letting fans run their Facebook page for a whole year while they’re busy promoting and touring behind Spirit. Staring February 24, a different fan will supervise the page each day and share their “own Depeche Mode stories, photos and more.”

If you’re interested, you can apply now via Takeover.DepecheMode.com.

Depeche Mode’s global Spirit tour kicks off May 5 in Stockholm. North American dates will be announced shortly.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News