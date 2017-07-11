Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" celebrates sweet revenge

By Music News Group

Getty Images via ABCDon’t get on Demi Lovato‘s bad side.

As promised Demi dropped her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” at midnight and it’s a take down of anyone who ever spurned her or doubted her.

Over a heavy 808-kick drum dance beat, Demi takes aim at lovers who have spurned her: “Now I’m out here looking like revenge/feeling like a 10/the best I’ve ever been./And yeah I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this, but it gets worse….” and anyone who rejected her, “If you talk that talk, baby, better walk that walk baby.” And the theme continues on an anthemic chorus with Demi singing, “Feeling inspired ’cause the tables have turned/Yeah I’m on fire and I know that it burns.”

There’s a particularly radio-unfriendly version of the song which Demi posted a snipped of on Twitter, but a clean version is available now on the usual digital platforms.

