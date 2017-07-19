Demi Lovato throws a “Sorry Not Sorry” house party with Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton

By Music News Group

Dennis LeupoldDemi Lovato threw an epic pool party for her “Sorry Not Sorry” video, complete with spontaneous make-out sessions, famous guests, and a whole lot of sass.

The colorful, fun-loving visual includes home video footage of the summer bash and features cameo appearances by Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton.

Between shots of the real-life party, Demi is seen singing to her haters from a bubble-filled inflatable pool and in front of a white picket fence surrounded by lawn ornaments and red Solo cups — filled with glitter, for the record, not alcohol. Demi, as we know, is five years sober.

As a tie-in to the theme of the video, Demi embarked on a seven-city house party tour, which just wrapped this past weekend.

