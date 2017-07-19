Wednesday , 19 July 2017

Demi Lovato throws a “Sorry Not Sorry” house party with Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton

Dennis LeupoldDemi Lovato threw an epic pool party for her “Sorry Not Sorry” video, complete with spontaneous make-out sessions, famous guests, and a whole lot of sass.

The colorful, fun-loving visual includes home video footage of the summer bash and features cameo appearances by Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton.

Between shots of the real-life party, Demi is seen singing to her haters from a bubble-filled inflatable pool and in front of a white picket fence surrounded by lawn ornaments and red Solo cups — filled with glitter, for the record, not alcohol. Demi, as we know, is five years sober.

As a tie-in to the theme of the video, Demi embarked on a seven-city house party tour, which just wrapped this past weekend.

