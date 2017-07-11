Demi Lovato says "Sorry Not Sorry" is the "first of many songs" she's been working on

Island Records/Hollywood Records/Safehouse Records LLCDemi Lovato’s revenge anthem “Sorry Not Sorry” is out now, and the singer promises fans there’s more where that came from.

In a lengthy note posted on Twitter, she writes, “‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is the first of many songs that I’ve been working on and I can’t wait for you guys to hear all of them. I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before.”

She also thanks fans for “allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness.”

Demi explains, “I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”

The singer notes, “I’m so happy that I was able to come back to writing more music more energized and inspired than ever, and to be able to give my all and more to this new chapter.”

Demi is expected to release a new album later this year.

