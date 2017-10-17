Demi Lovato on her sexuality: "I am open to human connection"

By Andrea Dresdale

Dennis LeupoldDemi Lovato is a woman who’s true to her word. After teasing that she’d address the topic of her sexuality in her new documentary Simply Complicated, she does just that.

Demi’s sexuality has long been a subject of speculation, following her bi-curious hit “Cool for the Summer” and the fact that she was photographed holding hands with a woman. Towards the end of the documentary, Demi talks about “matching” with someone on the celebrity dating app Raya, and it’s implied that this person is a woman.

She then explains, “I am on the dating app with both guys and girls. I am open to human connection so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Demi also discusses crushes, first-date jitters and sweaty palms, and playing mind games with her dates. We see her talking about wanting to “close the deal” with one date by wearing a super-sexy dress, and describing how she shut down another one for acting like a jerk at a club.

“There’s, like, a certain stigma around a woman having casual sex,” she says to the camera. “And for me, I just feel like it’s my body and my choice and exciting and it’s a connection with somebody and it’s fun.”

Simply Complicated also covers Demi’s struggles with drugs and an eating disorder, as well as anger issues and her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama. Though the years, she says, “I’ve learned that secrets make you sick, I’m learning how to be a voice and not a victim, I’ve learned sex is natural, I’ve learned that love is necessary, heartbreak is unavoidable and loneliness is brutal.”

She adds, “I’ve learned that the key to being happy is to tell your truth, and be okay without all the answers.”

