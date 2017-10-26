Demi Lovato hitting the road with DJ Khaled for 20-city tour next year

Eric Ray DavidsonDemi Lovato is “Confident” you’re going to love her new tour.

The singer is teaming up with special guest DJ Khaled for a 20-city North American tour, which kicks off February 26 in San Diego, CA. Right now, the tour is mapped out through a March 31 date in Tampa, FL.

Demi is touring in support of her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard chart and has produced her biggest pop hit to date, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Citi cardmembers can buy tickets to the tour starting Monday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time. The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Demi’s athleisure wear partner, Fabletics, will offer pre-sales starting October 31.

Two tour partners — JBL and Ulta — will offer presales on November 1, while YouTube will have a pre-sale November 2. The general public will be able to purchase the tickets starting November 3 via LiveNation.com.

Here are the tour dates:

2/26 — San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

2/28 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

3/2 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum

3/3 — Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/4 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/7 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

3/9 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

3/10 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

3/13 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

3/14 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

3/16 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

3/17 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

3/19 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

3/21 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/23 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

3/24 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

3/26 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

3/28 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/30 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

3/31 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

