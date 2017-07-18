Delete your Twitter: @EdSheeran is no more

By Andrea Dresdale

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran recently said he didn’t read Twitter anymore because he was tired of all the hate. Now he’s exercised the nuclear option: on Monday, he deleted his entire account.

Ed got rid of the account the day after he appeared on Game of Thrones, a cameo which prompted numerous not-very-nice comments from viewers. In fact, many expressed their desire to have Arya Stark kill him.

Thankfully, Ed is still front and center on Instagram. He recently shared a photo of himself and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, captioned “Climbing mountains in Peru.”

Earlier this month, Ed described his feelings towards Twitter in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly. “I think if you read anything negative about yourself it doesn’t matter who you are, you wonder why someone thinks that,” he said.

“And the thing that I couldn’t get my head around was, I’d never met any of these people and…you know, they’d just had woken up that morning and [were] like, ‘I don’t like him.'”

