Deftones Schedules Co-Headlining Tour with Rise Against

By Music News Group

Credit: Frank MaddocksDeftones and Rise Against will unite for a co-headlining tour this summer. The month-long outing will kick off June 9 in Rise Against’s hometown of Chicago, and will conclude July 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. For ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

“Every once in awhile you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder,” says Rise Against in a statement. “After conspiring for years, we’re excited to finally share the road with such an epic band. We can’t wait to put Deftones and Rise Against fans under the same roof in 2017.”

Deftones will be touring in continued support of their 2016 album Gore. Rise Against’s latest album is 2014’s The Black Market.

Here are the Deftones and Rise Against co-headlining tour dates:

6/9 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/10 — Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill

6/11 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

6/13 — Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/16 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/17 — Philadelphia, PA, Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

6/18 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

6/20 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/22 — Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/23 — Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/24 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place Amphitheater

6/26 — The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/27 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

6/28 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

6/30 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

7/1 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater

7/3 — Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

7/6 — Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

7/7 — Chula Vista, CA, Sleep Train Amphitheatre

7/8 — Las Vegas, NV, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/9 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

