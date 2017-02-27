Deftones' Chino Moreno hits the studio with Incubus and Skrillex

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIt looks like Incubus‘ new album will have some high-profile guest stars. Over the weekend, guitarist Mike Einziger posted a photo of frontman Brandon Boyd in the studio with Deftones lead vocalist Chino Moreno and EDM star Skrillex.

Perhaps Moreno and Boyd got the idea to collaborate during Incubus’ co-headlining tour with Deftones during the summer of 2015.

Incubus’ new album, titled 8, is due out this spring. It features the lead single “Nimble Bastard.” Incubus will be touring North America this summer in support of 8 alongside Jimmy Eat World and Judah & the Lion.

