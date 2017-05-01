Deftones cancels Germany show after Chino Moreno breaks his foot

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesDeftones won’t be playing their scheduled show in Cologne, Germany tonight. Frontman Chino Moreno has broken the “top of his foot.”

“Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot,” the band writes in a Facebook statement. “He needs to stay off it for the next day or two.”

Luckily, no other Deftones shows are currently “in jeopardy of being cancelled,” and the band is expected return to the stage on May 2 for a show in Paris. We assume that Moreno is on the phone now with Dave Grohl, asking to borrow his throne.

Deftones will return to the U.S. this summer for a tour alongside Rise Against.

