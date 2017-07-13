Def Leppard's Phil Collen releasing instrumental anthem featuring Joe Satriani in honor of G4 guitar camp

By Music News Group

Mailboat RecordsDef Leppard‘s Phil Collen is among the talented musicians participating in the 2017 installment of rock-guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani‘s G4 Experience guitar camp and concert series. In honor of the event, taking place July 24-28 at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Carmel, California, Collen wrote a special instrumental tribute to Satriani called “Yo 2 Joe (G4 Anthem)” that will be released as a digital single on Friday, July 21.

Satriani also plays on the track, which is available for pre-order at iTunes now.

“I was…honored when [Joe] played on the track with me because he is such an amazing artist,” says Collen. “I wanted the track to reflect the vibe of his influential Surfing with the Alien album. Thirty years later, he continues to wow generations of guitar players and music fans alike.”

The 2017 G4 Experience will offer guitar workshops, jam sessions, nightly concerts, recording opportunities, recreational activities and more. Besides Collen and Satriani, the event will feature Ratt‘s Warren DeMartini and Mr. Big‘s Paul Gilbert. The extravaganza will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Surfing with the Alien album. During the camp, Joe will give special performances with the same backing musicians who toured with him in support of the record — bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Jonathan Mover.

Visit G4Experience.com for more information.

Def Leppard recently wrapped up a U.S. tour with Poison and Tesla. As previously announced, the band will be releasing a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of its massively successful Hysteria album on August 4.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News