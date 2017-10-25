Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott's Mott the Hoople tribute band releasing new live album and video

By Music News Group

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott‘s side group Down ‘n’ Outz, which celebrates the music of Mott the Hoople, has announced plans to release a new live album and video. The Further Live Adventures Of… will hit stores on December 1, and will be available as a two-CD/DVD set, Blu-ray disc, vinyl LP and digital download.

The Further Live Adventures Of… features performances from a December 2014 concert that Down ‘n’ Outz played at Sheffield Corporation in Elliott’s hometown of Sheffield, U.K. The show features renditions of various Mott the Hoople tunes, as well as some songs from frontman Ian Hunter‘s solo career and a cover of the Elton John classic “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.”

You can check out a video of Down ‘n’ Outz performing the 1977 tune “Overnight Angels” from The Further Live Adventures Of… at Frontiers Records’ official YouTube channel.

Also on December 1, Down ‘n’ Outz also will reissue its two studio albums, 2011’s My Re-Generation and 2014’s The Further Adventures Of…, both of which will be available on CD, on LP and digitally.

Elliott formed Down ‘n’ Outz in 2009 to serve as Mott the Hoople’s opening act a series of reunion concerts the band played at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

“They’ve always been my favorite band and it’s nice to see the rest of the rock world finally catch up and give them their due,” Joe says of Mott the Hoople.

Here is the track list of the CDs included in The Further Live Adventures of Down ‘n’ Outz:

Disc 1

“Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”

“One More Chance to Run”

“Rock and Roll Queen”

“Drivin’ Sister”

“Whizz Kid”

“Storm”

“Overnight Angels”

“One of the Boys”

“Shouting and Pointing”

Disc 2

“Sea Diver”

“The Journey”

“Who Do You Love”

“Crash Street Kidds”

“Violence”

“England Rocks”

“Good Times”

