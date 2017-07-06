Def Leppard guitarist says 2018 tour with Journey could happen

By ABC News Radio

Jason Squires/Getty ImagesGet your lighters ready: Def Leppard may be touring with Journey next year.

In an recent interview with the Canadian-based online radio show “Do You Know Jack?”, Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell confirmed a report last month in the New Orleans Advocate that Journey may be hitting the road with Def Leppard in 2018.

“I know that nothing is set in stone but negotiations are going on and one of the acts we’re talking about touring with is — could possibly be Journey,” Campbell says, although he adds, “it’s not the only thing in the works. But I know we are trying to put together a big tour for next year.”

The multi-platinum bands previously toured together in 2006.

