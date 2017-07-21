David Gilmour's "Live at Pompeii" concert film out on DVD in late September

By Music News Group

Columbia RecordsWith the new concert film documenting David Gilmour‘s historic July 2016 performances in Pompeii, Italy, getting one-night-only theatrical screenings on September 13, comes word that the flick will be released as a home video in multiple formats and configurations on September 29. David Gilmour — Live at Pompeii will be available as a two-DVD set, a single Blu-ray disc, a deluxe box set featuring two Blu-rays and two CDs, and a digital video.

The new movie features footage from two shows that the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii Amphitheatre last summer, 45 years after his old band performed at the same site for the classic 1972 movie, Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii. Gilmour’s shows were the first publicly attended rock concerts ever held at the Roman amphitheater, which was built in 90 B.C. and buried in ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 70 A.D.

The standard two-DVD and Blu-ray versions of Live at Pompeii features the concert film, plus a new documentary titled Pompeii Then and Now. The deluxe box set includes an extra Blu-ray disc containing performances from shows that Gilmour played in South America in December 2015, and from a June 2016 concert in Poland featuring orchestral accompaniment; the BBC documentary David Gilmour: Wider Horizons; and four short documentaries looking at various legs of Gilmour’s world tour in support of his 2015 solo album, Rattle That Lock.

In addition, separate two-CD and four-LP vinyl sets featuring the audio from the Live at Pompeii concerts also will be released on September 29.

Check out the films’ preview trailer on Gilmour’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the track list of the David Gilmour — Live at Pompeii Blu-ray discs:

Blu-ray 1

Part 1:

“5 A.M.”

“Rattle That Lock”

“Faces of Stone”

“What Do You Want from Me”

“The Blue”

“The Great Gig in the Sky”

“A Boat Lies Waiting”

“Wish You Were Here”

“Money”

“In Any Tongue”

“High Hopes”

Part 2:

“One of These Days”

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond”

“Fat Old Sun”

“Coming Back to Life”

“On an Island”

“Today”

“Sorrow”

“Run Like Hell”

“Time/Breathe (In the Air)” (Reprise)

“Comfortably Numb”

Documentary:

Pompeii Then and Now

Blu-ray 2

South America December 2015:

“Astronomy Domine”

“Us and Them”

“Today”

“Time/Breathe (In the Air)” (Reprise)

“Comfortably Numb” (Jon Carin – vocal)

Wroclaw, Poland June 2016 – with Orchestra:

“5 A.M.”

“Rattle That Lock”

“Dancing Right In Front of Me”

“The Girl in the Yellow Dress” (with Leszek Mozdzer)

“In Any Tongue”

Documentaries:

–Europe 2015

–South America 2015

–North America 2016

–Europe 2016

–David Gilmour: Wider Horizons

