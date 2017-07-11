David Bowie helped convince LCD Soundsystem to reunite

By Music News Group

Credit: Ruvan WijesooriyaLCD Soundsystem will release their new album American Dream this fall, six years after the band called it quits. As it turns out, none other than David Bowie helped convince frontman James Murphy to reunite the band.

Speaking with BBC Radio 6, Murphy, who worked on what would be Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, remembers talking with the icon about possibly getting LCD Soundsystem back together.

“[Bowie] said, ‘Does it make you uncomfortable?'” Murphy recalls. “I said ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Good — it should. You should be uncomfortable.'”

“The first thing that popped into my mind was, ‘What do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable,'” he continues. “Because I’m imagining if I was David Bowie, I’d just walk into the room and flip everybody off, like ‘I’m David Bowie!’ Nobody can say anything — unless maybe Lou Reed‘s there.”

“But then of course that’s not who he was ever in his life,” Murphy adds of Bowie. “He was always making himself uncomfortable.”

American Dream will be released September 1.

