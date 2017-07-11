David Bowie helped convince LCD Soundsystem to reunite, says band's frontman

By Music News Group

James King; Ruvan WijesooriyaLCD Soundsystem will release a new album titled American Dream in September, six years after the alternative dance-rock band called it quits. As it turns out, none other than David Bowie helped convince frontman James Murphy to reunite his band.

Speaking with BBC Radio 6, Murphy, who worked on what would be Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, remembers talking with the rock icon about possibly getting LCD Soundsystem back together.

“[Bowie] said, ‘Does it make you uncomfortable?'” Murphy recalls. “I said ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Good — it should. You should be uncomfortable.'”

Murphy says his inital reaction to Bowie’s comment was, “‘What do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable.’ Because I’m imagining if I was David Bowie, I’d just walk into the room and flip everybody off, like, ‘I’m David Bowie!’ I mean, nobody can say anything — unless maybe Lou Reed‘s there.”

James says he realized upon further thought, though, “Of course that’s not who he was ever in his life. He was always making himself uncomfortable. And it was such a great felling of, like, you just don’t know what you are to anybody else.”

