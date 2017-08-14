Dave Matthews bands calls white nationalist violence in its hometown "cowardly and shameful"

By Music News Group

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe Dave Matthews Band came up in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the band took to social media on Saturday to comment on the violence in that city that erupted during a white nationalist rally, leading to three deaths.

“Dave Matthews Band is heartbroken and disgusted by the acts of racism, violence, and domestic terrorism in our hometown this weekend,” the band wrote in a statement on Facebook. “This is not the Charlottesville we know and love; we will work hard, hand-in-hand with our community to help us all heal from this sickening display of hate. Hate speech disguised as free speech is cowardly and shameful. Such speech gives permission to the hateful acts we witnessed today; there is nothing pure or acceptable, or philosophical about Nazism and racism masked as heritage or cultural purity. The multicultural tapestry of America need to come together, acknowledge our difficult history and set out to move directly away from it toward an inclusive, kinder, more intelligent future.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News