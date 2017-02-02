Dave Grohl Won't Perform with A Tribe Called Quest at the Grammys

By ABC News Radio

Chris Hyde/Getty ImagesIn an unusual move, the Recording Academy is now walking back an announcement about a performance by Dave Grohl at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Foo Fighters member would be performing with Grammy nominees and hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest, as well as with another nominee, R&B singer Anderson.Paak. However, in a statement, the Academy now says, “Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance. Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of The Recording Academy…we sincerely apologize to all parties involved for our error.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Dave Grohl won’t perform on the Grammys — he’s one of the telecast’s go-to performers, after all. Stay tuned.

