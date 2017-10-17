"Dance with the One That Brought You": Shania Twain set to guest judge, perform on "Dancing with the Stars"

By Music News Group

Mercury NashvilleShania Twain‘s already demonstrated she knows a thing or two about fancy footwork in a handful of her iconic music videos. Next week, she’ll share her knowledge as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The pop/country superstar will take her place at the judge’s table during movie night, as the celebrity contestants pay tribute to memorable dance moments from the silver screen.

Shania will also perform the track “Soldier,” which is featured in the film Thank You for Your Service. It’s also included on her new NOW album, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

You can see Shania on Dancing with the Stars Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

