Dan Auerbach releases new song "Bang Bang" for "Murder Ballads" graphic novel

By Music News Group

Easy Eye SoundDan Auerbach has recorded a new track called “Bang Bang,” which he wrote for the soundtrack of Murder Ballads, an upcoming graphic novel. You can check out “Bang Bang” now on YouTube.

“Bang Bang” features The Black Keys frontman on guitar, while soul singer Robert Finley handles the vocals. The pair recorded three more original songs for the project, plus a cover of the Lead Belly blues classic, “In the Pines.” You may know it better under another name, “Where Did You Sleep Last Night,” which is what it was called when Nirvana sang it on MTV Unplugged.

Murder Ballads will be released with its accompanying soundtrack on August 8. Auerbach released a new solo album, Waiting on a Song, in June.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News